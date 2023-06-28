iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 15,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 194,364 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.