iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

