iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.



The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.



