iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,309,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 481,846 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

