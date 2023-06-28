iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,944. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

