iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5,560.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. 1,070,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

