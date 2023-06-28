iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 155,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,114.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. 154,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,455. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

