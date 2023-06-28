iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYF opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

