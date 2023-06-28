iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,601. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $243.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

