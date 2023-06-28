iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Decreased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $25,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,333. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $243.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

