iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

