iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,566,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,829,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

