iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 619,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,622. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

