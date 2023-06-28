iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,175,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,665,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. 967,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

