iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

