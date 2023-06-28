iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,701. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

