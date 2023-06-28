iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 110,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,677. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

