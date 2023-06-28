iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

