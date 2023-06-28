iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Lifted by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

