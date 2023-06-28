ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

ITEX Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Wednesday. ITEX has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

