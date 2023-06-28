ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
ITEX Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Wednesday. ITEX has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.
About ITEX
Read More
- Get a free research report on ITEX from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than ITEX
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.