IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 18,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.35.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IZEA Worldwide
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
