J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.14 and last traded at $145.32. Approximately 260,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 917,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -162.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

