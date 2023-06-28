J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 1.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of K traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 2,117,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,769. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

