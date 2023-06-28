J2 Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.96. 287,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

