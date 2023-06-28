J2 Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. 2,516,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.