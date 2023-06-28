J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 199 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.20.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $13.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.52. 582,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,119. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.39 and its 200 day moving average is $324.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

