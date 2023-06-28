J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 246 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $458.10. 424,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,655. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

