Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading Up 1%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

About Japan Tobacco

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.