Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3976 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.36.

JBS Stock Performance

JBSAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 78,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. JBS has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 18.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBS Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; and plant based products. The company also produces steel tins, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizer, plastic packaging, hygiene, and cleaning items, as well as wet blue, wet white, crust, and finished leather products.

