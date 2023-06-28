Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,270. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 831,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 580,236 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Jefferies Financial Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

