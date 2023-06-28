Jeffery S. Sylvester Sells 1,900 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,440. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.