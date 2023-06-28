Jet Protocol Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $145,809.35 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,398.35 or 0.99890530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00897265 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $144,919.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

