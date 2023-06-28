John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Announces $0.07 Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JHCB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

