John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Declares Dividend of $0.34

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3383 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 236,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.