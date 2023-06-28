John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 30th

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3519 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JHML stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $746.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

