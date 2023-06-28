Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.49

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.49 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.26). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,165,626 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of £438.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.77.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.