JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,316,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 160,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 903.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000.

BATS BBCA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 220,130 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

