JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $72.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $58.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after buying an additional 9,065,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,432,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.