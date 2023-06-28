JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

