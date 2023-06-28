JUST Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.40 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $196.87 million and $11.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUST Token Profile

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency created by the TRON Foundation for the JUST DeFi platform, a decentralized finance platform on the TRON blockchain. JST is used as the native currency for stablecoins, lending, borrowing, and staking, and allows users to participate in governance decisions. JST can also be traded on exchanges and held as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

