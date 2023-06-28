Karanpal Singh Buys 125,000,000 Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL) Stock

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) insider Karanpal Singh acquired 125,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,750,000 ($4,767,959.31).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of LON MPL traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4 ($0.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.04. Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Featured Stories

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

