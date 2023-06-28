Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.51. The company had a trading volume of 797,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

