Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 283,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

