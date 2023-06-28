Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 930 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

