Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 818,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

