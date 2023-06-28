Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 296.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,826. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.