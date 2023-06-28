Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.
