Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,431,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 1,073,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,983. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

