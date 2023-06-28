Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 554 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,357.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 521,839 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. 758,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

