Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in June

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Shares of Kingfisher stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading on Wednesday. 66,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Kingfisher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
Further Reading
