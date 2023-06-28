Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 83.8% in June

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of Kingfisher stock remained flat at $5.83 during trading on Wednesday. 66,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kingfisher Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 230 ($2.92) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

